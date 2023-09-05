Apple’s refreshed M2 Max Mac Studio falls to new all-time low at $200 off

B&H is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio. The refreshed form-factor is now arriving at $1,799 shipped to celebrate B&H’s 50th anniversary, with $200 in savings attached from the usual $1,999 price tag. This is still one of the first chances to save on the refreshed, second-generation Apple Silicon machine while also beating previous mentions by an extra $100. It’s a new all-time low, too. While you’ll have to do your shopping over at the authorized Apple retailer Expercom, today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models that are as much as $440 off elevated configurations. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

