Blink’s end of summer smart camera sale starts at $25: Pan-Tilt hits $42, doorbell $39, more

Amazon today has launched a new Blink camera sale with a collection of different smart security offerings. All starting from $25 shipped, these are the first price cuts since back on Prime Day for just about everything. A favorite has the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera at $41.99. Down from $60, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low for the first time since July. Having just hit the scene back in September, the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera arrives with some of the brand’s most capable features backed by panning and tilting tech that lets you turn the 1080p sensor to be looking at anything in your home. Alongside support for the companion app, there’s also Alexa integration to pair with motion alerts, two-way audio, and nightvision.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon now also offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $38.99. Down from the typical $50 price tag, this 35% price cut is landing as the second-best we’ve seen at within $4 of the all-time low. It is also the best we’ve seen since Prime Day. The Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that sports motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, and a battery-powered design. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Other Blink discounts now live:

Alongside all of today’s discounts, don’t forget that we just saw the newest addition to the Blink family hit the scene last month. The new Blink Outdoor 4 camera arrives with person detections for the first time alongside some other new tech to complement the company’s signature 2-year battery life.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera features:

See what’s happening inside any room from corner to corner with 360° coverage from your smartphone, tablet, or compatible Alexa device. Pan left and right and tilt up and down from the Blink app to see more of your home with HD day and infrared night view. Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive

