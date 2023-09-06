Smart reusable Rocketbooks now up to 60% off: Fusion planner and notebook $23, mini $7.50

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Fusion smart reusable panner and notebook from $22.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from Rocketbook, this one more regularly goes for between $35 and $37 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also a few bucks below the price we tracked last time around on the full-size 8.5- by 11-inch model. It delivers “the timeless feel of pen to paper writing” with “endlessly reusable calendars, lists, guides, and notebook pages.” No more chucking your planner or notebook out every year, simply beam all of your notes and doodles to your cloud or email service of choice, and then wipe the pages clean and start fresh. Ships with a compatible pen and microfiber cloth. Just be sure to head below for more details and even lower prices on other models. 

Another standout Rocketbook deal we are still tracking has the brand’s mini model starting from just $7.65 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. This one delivers the same smart reusable action, in a more compact form-factor that’s great for your EDC, sling pack, or quick lists at a particularly affordable price – some standard notebooks sell for this much or more. This one carries a regular price of $18 directly from Rocketbook is now matching the lowest we have tracked here today. 

Enjoy the timeless feel of pen to paper writing with modern digital connectivity. The Rocketbook Fusion Notebook+Planner offers endlessly reusable calendars, lists,guides, and notebook pages; empowered by the Rocketbook App. Streamline workflow and easily digitize your goals and plans. The Rocketbook Fusion’s scientifically proven templates and integrated smart features work with the Rocketbook App to help keep you on track both online and offline.

