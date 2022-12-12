Rocketbook launches next-gen Fusion Plus smart notebook with enhanced templates, more

Following the announcement and subsequent release of its second-generation pro model last month, a new Rocketbook is landing on desktops everywhere with the announcement of the Fusion Plus. An updated and enhanced version of the brand’s staple smart notebook, the Rocketbook Fusion Plus delivers the same reusable feature set and intelligent app connectivity with a more versatile template setup and some brand-new colors. Now available for purchase at Amazon, you can head below for a more detailed breakdown of what to expect from the new Rocketbook.

New Rocketbook arrives – Fusion Plus

For those unfamiliar with Rocketbook, the company has been delivering intelligent, reusable notebooks for years. Amassing hundreds of thousands of positive reviews across the interwebs, they are easily among the most popular choice among folks that still love to take handwritten notes, create lists, daily to-dos, and more. The brand has launched its pro-grade version, but today, it has announced the new base model Fusion Plus for those who just require the main feature set and prefer a lower price point.

The new Rocketbook delivers the same wipe-clean pages of previous models, effectively protecting your investment for years to come, unlike a typical notebook. That’s on top of connectivity with the Rocketbook app, where you can beam all of your notes, doodles, sketches, lists, and more into digital form before sharing them to your favorite cloud services, including Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack, email, and several others.

Rocketbook has also expanded the experience with 20 additional pages – bringing the total to 60 – as well as a host of various templates to support a wide array of use cases. Spread across lined, blank, graph, and dot grid pages, users will find three templates for writing, sketching, and planning as well as “monthly and weekly calendar spreads, monthly goal outlines, custom tables, and list pages to help you stay ahead of your to-dos.”

Already a versatile setup if you ask me, the brand is also implementing two new templates for meeting notes and project management:

For example, the Meeting Notes template holds enough notes for up to four meetings and easily helps users organize action items so they can provide quick updates to their coworkers following their calls. The Project Management template includes four tracker pages with “DIY” sets that can be turned into customized tables best suited for the user, as well as “initiative” sets with predetermined sections to outline and update the status of projects from start to finish.

The new Rocketbook Fusion Plus is now available for purchase with a $45 MSRP in black, lilac, pink, and steel blue. However, Amazon has already dropped the price down to $40, and third-party sellers there have it down to $36 shipped with arrival before Christmas. Just keep in mind if the new feature set on the Plus model isn’t of interest, you can land the previous-generation model for $25.

