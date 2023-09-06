Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS lands at second-best price of $580 (Save $120)

Amazon is now offering the Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS for $579.99 shipped. Down from $700, this $120 discount is the second-best price cut we’ve seen to date. It is still one of the first chances to save since its debut last summer, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. We last saw that price live on Prime Day, with today’s offer marking only the second chance to save in 2023. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is one capable piece of always-on storage and may very well be one of the last NAS you’ll ever need. We break that down below the fold.

The new DS1522+ features a 5-bay design that can hold up to 80TB of raw storage. More than capable of handling Plex transcoding and other media server needs, it won’t break a sweat with Time Machine backups, either. Though the most exciting part is that it supports up to 796MB/s transfers and can be upgraded with a 10GbE network card down the line.

Out of the box, the DS1522+ lacks any actual storage – you’ll have to supply that yourself. This morning though we happened to find a discount on the WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive, which is a perfect way to load up your machine with plenty of storage. It’s down to $300 and can be shucked from the enclosure to make for a more affordable NAS upgrade. Or you could just go with a handful of these WD 4TB Red drives if you want to max out the system’s five hard drive slots.

If you are looking for something a bit more affordable, be sure to go check out Synology’s just-launched 2-bay DS224+. This new unit just launched last month and arrives as my top NAS recommendation. It’s just as compelling for first-time NAS owners as it is for power users, and my review explores just how it stacks up.

Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS features:

The Synology DS1522+ is a versatile 5-bay NAS solution that is easy to scale and expand as your needs change, with optional support for up to 15 drives, fast networking, and NVMe SSD caching. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance.

