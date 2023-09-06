This 9-inch wireless CarPlay display for your car is now only $105 (Reg. $290)

When the roads are busy, looking down to check GPS directions or select your music can be pretty dangerous. The solution? Grab this 9-inch wireless heads-up car display today for just $104.99 (Reg. $289.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You may have noticed that in most cars, the built-in display is somewhere in the center console. This is fine when you’re parked, but not great when you need to glance quickly as a driver.

Of course, the technology exists to put a display in your line of sight. The only problem is, you usually find HUD technology in more expensive cars, or as a premium add-on when you buy new.

Thankfully, there is a more affordable way to get your own HUD. This kit allows you to retrofit a display in any car — it works with 99% of makes and models. All you need is a lighter socket with a 12-24V power supply.

The full HD touchscreen display sits on top of your dash, meaning you only need to glance sideways. It attaches via the supplied mount, and IPS technology ensures you always see a crisp, bright picture.

Once the display is set up, you can connect your phone wirelessly via CarPlay or Android Auto. It can also handle wireless mirroring, and wired audio inputs.

The built-in 3W speakers provide impressive audio quality, and there’s an equalizer function for fine-tuning the sound. Meanwhile, automatic brightness adjustment ensures that you have clear visuals in all lighting conditions.

Order today for only $104.99 to get this impressive car upgrade at 63% off the standard price.

