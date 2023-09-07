9to5Toys Daily: September 7 2023 – 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $300 off, Belkin 15W gear, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9723-11.10-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Carhartt Fall Sale takes 20% off jeans for men and wome...
ASUS’ 2023 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard with swit...
Onvis HomeKit door and window sensor with Thread lands ...
Amazon low hits Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbo...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W 7-in-1 Charging Stat...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Implosion, D...
Logitech MX Keys backlit keyboard upgrades your macOS w...
Greenworks’ handheld 24V 6-inch electric pruning ...
Load more...
Show More Comments