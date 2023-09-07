Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand now $94.50 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $94.49 shipped. Down from its original $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to over $55 in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s $8 under our previous mention from back in June, too. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices while taking full advantage of StandBy mode. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

If Apple Watch fast charging is a must for your nightstand setup, we’re also still tracking a price cut on the refreshed model with the newer wearable charging tech in tow. This one clocks in at $150 on Amazon right now, delivering the same form-factor with some newer features added in for the extra cash. Some might find the value of the lead deal hard to beat, but if you want to score yourself a more future-proof upgrade, it’s worth checking out the newer iteration.

We just took a hands-on look at what that newer 15W charging stand from Belkin has to offer, and believe me when I say there’s a reason this is one of the more popular models on the market. On top of its full support for the MagSafe standard, there’s also StandBy mode compatibility and everything else you can read about in our review.

Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

Compatible with iPhone with MagSafe, Apple Watch & and AirPods with wireless charging. The perfect charging station for multiple Apple devices. Charge your device at up to 15W. MagSafe technology ensures perfect alignment without the hassle

