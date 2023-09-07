Amazon’s daily deals offers $150 off Samsung’s A53 5G smartphone at $300 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $450 at both Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is a solid $150 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and one of a handful of times we have seen it down this low int he last year or so. This model comes centered around a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB with a microSD card), and 5G compatibility. On the inside, you’ll find a Exynos 1280 processor alongside a 5,000mAh battery with support for Samsung’s 25W fast charging capabilities joined by a 64MP Ultra Wide and 12MP rear camera. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more.

A notable way to safeguard your new handset is with a case and the OtterBox Commuter Series is notable option. Shipping with the brand’s limited lifetime warranty, it provides “soft inner and hard outer layers” to absorb impacts while leaving all ports and speakers accessible at under $30 shipped.

If you are, however, looking to score one of Samsung’s latest and more novel foldable devices, deals are on those are now live. We are now tracking all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables as well as the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 with prices starting from $800 shipped for unlocked units. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting right here in our previous coverage.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G A Series features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies. Capturing content is as easy as pose, shoot and share with A53 5G’s*** intelligent camera; Single Take lets you capture video, pictures and more with just one tap, while image stabilization technology makes sure every clip is crystal clear.

