New all-time lows take $200 off Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 from $800

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5. Having just debuted back at the end of July, the new folding smartphone now starts at $799.99 shipped for the unlocked 256GB model. This amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,000 price tag and marks only the second price cut we’ve seen since it began shipping. It’s an extra $100 under the first offer we saw, and the best price yet. Unlike the first cash discount we saw, today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $919.99. That’s $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag and also marking a new all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking to protect your shiny new foldable, make sure to go check out our top case recommendations for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We break down an assortment of different offerings at all kinds of price points, helping you find the perfect way to add a little extra peace of mind or even style to your new smartphone.

You can also unfurl an even larger foldable experience with a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. This new smartphone arrives with a main 7.6-inch screen to go alongside its second-ever discount that is now stacking up to a new all-time low – just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. There’s $300 in savings across a few models, all of which start at $1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

