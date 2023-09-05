Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables fall to new all-time lows from $1,500 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering only the second cash discounts since launch on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. The unlocked foldable now starts at $1,499.99 shipped in all three styles when you bring home the 256GB capacity. It’s down from $1,800 and arrives as a new all-time low. This is $300 off and undercutting our previous mention from just about a month ago by an extra $200. The 512GB model is also at $1,619.99, down from $1,920 and saving you the same $300. If you are looking to trade in a handset, the promotions over at Samsung right now are hard to beat for getting the best value out of your existing device. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

All of this week’s other best Android deals are now up for grabs, as well. Even with the Labor Day holiday weekend now behind us, the savings are still live across many of the top releases as of late. There’s most notably some other foldables on sale like Motorola’s all-new razr+, as well as everything else detailed in our guide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

