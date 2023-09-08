ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel adapts to other power stations for $85 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 100W Portable Solar Panel for $84.99, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. With the coupon dropping the price from $100, this discount matches previous markdowns we have tracked to remain as the all-time low. With an easy to move size of 26.2-inches by 21-inches by 2.8-inches, this 100W solar panel weighs a measly 7.7 pounds and is able to fold up to save you storage space. Built with an IP65 water-resistant material, it is compatible with most power stations and solar generators thanks to its four adapters – and can even be connected alongside other solar panels to increase charging power when this one alone isn’t enough.

We also spotted that Amazon is currently offering the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $270, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Compatible with the above solar panel thanks to its adapter, this lightweight 288Wh portable power station can be fully charged by sun in up to four hours, with a lower charging time when directly plugged into a wall outlet. It has five ports to choose from: one car port, one AC, one USB-A, and two USB-Cs.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS Beige R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel combo currently seeing a $100 discount. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds.

ECO-WORTHY 100W Portable Solar Panel Features:

The size of the foldable solar panel is 26.2x21x2.8inch, the weight is 7.7 pounds. It does not take up space in the car. When camping, solar panels can be expanded within a few seconds. The foldable solar panel has a special kickstand with patented, which can adjust solar panel angle to 30 degrees or 40 degrees so that the solar panel can absorb the maximum sunlight and get more power. With IP65 water-resistant material, it will protect from water splashing. Compatible with most power stations and solar generators, by using our 4 various adapters, easy connection to Jackery Explorer (8mm DC Adapter) /Flashfish(5.5×2.1mm), and other solar generators on the market(3.5×1.35mm, 5.5×2.5).

