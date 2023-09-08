ESR’s Apple Pencil-alternative magnetic stylus is now on sale for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

ESR authorized Amazon seller BDCollection is now offering the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetches $40 directly from ESR, more regularly goes for $25 at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $0.50 of our previous mention and about $1 below the deal prices before that. Compatible with all iPads released after 2018, this is ESR’s Apple Pencil alternative with palm rejection and magnetic attachment features. While there is no wireless charging here (it uses a USB-C cable instead), a single 90-minute power up session delivers up to 13 hours of drawing and writing action at a price well under Apple Pencil (currently on sale for $89). More details below.

There are loads of no-name Apple Pencil-alternative stylus options in the under $19 section on Amazon. But considering how often we feature ESR and its trusted budget-friendly tech accessories, it’s hard to recommend the others for a just few bucks in savings.

If you’re going to stick with Apple’s digital writer, check out the latest Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-style clip case from elago at $15 as well as its adorable Apple Pencil pals covers from $17.

As for actual iPad deals, there are some notable options live as we head into the weekend including 2023 lows on Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models and more right here.

More on the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPads released in 2018 or later and iOS 12.2 and above, iPad (9th/8th/7th/6th Gen), iPad Air (5th/4th/3rd Gen), iPad mini (6th/5th Gen), iPad Pro 11” (2021/2020/2018), and iPad Pro 12.9” (2021/2020/2018); not compatible with other iPad models, iPhone, Android, Microsoft, or any other devices, please check compatibility before you order

Just Like Putting Pencil to Paper: highly sensitive Pencil provides a smooth and authentic writing experience that feels just like the real thing, palm rejection technology lets you comfortably rest your hand on your screen

Precise and Responsive: durable, ultra-precise nib with tilt sensitivity provides pixel-perfect lines that you can choose the thickness of with no lag and no noise; includes replacement nib

