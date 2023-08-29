New silicone elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-style clip case surfaces at $15

A new elago Apple Pencil Clip Case has surfaced. Joining its lineup of more novel covers designed to look like classic yellow #2 pencils complete with faux pink eraser caps, the latest elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation sheath takes on a more sober minimalist look made to add a sort of traditional pen design to your digital Apple stylus. Now available in black or white, the new elago Apple Pencil Clip Case is live on Amazon at $14.99, and you can get a closer look down below.

New elago Apple Pencil Clip Case for $15

The latest elago Apple Pencil case might not feature an adorable silicone character climbing on the side of it, but they do present a more business-grade look to protect your Apple Pencil 2nd generation from scratches and scuffs just the same otherwise. The Pencil Clip Case, as the name suggests, provides a pen-style clip to the top of your Apple Pencil allowing it to affix to shirt pockets, inside of organizers, and elsewhere while still maintaining its inherent magnetic charging capabilities.

Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, the new case TRANSFORMS your stylus into a pen with a clip. Keep your stylus safe by clipping it into your shirt pocket, pants pocket, or anywhere else!

The new Apple Pencil case’s body is made of the grippy silicone we have come to love form the brand while the clip is made from a polycarbonate to “ensure it fastens well.” The package also comes along with three optional silicone tips “in case you lose one.”

As mentioned above, the new elago Apple Pencil Clip Case sells for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and is available in black and white colorways.

Prefer the brand’s more novel pencil designs? The Apple Pencil 2nd generation-compatible model is starting from under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon and 1st generation Apple Pencil users can score one for around $11 Prime shipped in various colorways.

Just be sure to also scope out elago’s latest LINE Friends character models that has adorable little figures climbing up the side of the covers starting from $17 Prime shipped as well. The rest of the latest releases from the brand are right here.

