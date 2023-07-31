Meet your adorable new Apple Pencil pals: elago’s latest stylus covers now live at $17

elago just launched some of the most adorable Apple Pencil 2 cases we’ve seen yet. While in most cases the Apple Pencil cases we see out there are just for adding some extra grip and scratch protection for your iPad stylus, and these elago models certainly do all that, they also deliver a heavy dose of cute to your writer with mini silicone LINE Friends characters. elago is no stranger to fun gimmicky gear like this that adds a ton of character to your otherwise stark white Apple accessories – it already offers loads of stands, cases, and covers featuring the LINE Friends characters – and these new Apple Pencil models are no exception. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New adorable Apple Pencil 2 cases from elago

The new adorable Apple Pencil 2 cases from elago feature the brand’s silicone treatment with that classic #2 pencil vibe. The bright yellow wraps the entire Pencil right up to the top where you’ll find a protection cap disguised as a pink eraser. The soft silicone body is joined by a double tap hole and a magnetic charging spot so you can still make use of the built-in charging action on iPad.

This setup is very much the same as the already available standard silicone elago Apple Pencil sleeves, but the latest release also includes a cute little LINE Friends character climbing up the shaft of the digital stylus, too. There are three models to choose from: BNINI the cute little brown bear, LENINI the frog, and SELINI the little Tweety bird-like character.

They are easily some of the most adorable Apple Pencil 2 cases out there, and they are now available via the official Amazon storefront at $17.99 each with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

