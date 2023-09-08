Score the 2023 PowerA mobile Xbox controller clip with built-in charging at just $8 (73% off)

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the latest-model PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers down at just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $30, this is a massive 73% price drop and the lowest we can find anywhere. It is currently selling for over $16 on Amazon and is now a couple bucks below our previous mention to mark the all-time low. After launching this past spring, PowerA took things up a notch from the previous clip-only offerings with the ability to also wirelessly charge your device too. Designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, it features a pair of dual-locking articulation points to get everything at the right angle alongside a built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging – all ports, speakers, and microphones remain accessible. Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is the best price you’ll pay for anything comparable from a trustworthy brand. Even the basic PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0, without the power bank included, is selling for $7.99 Prime shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $15 – this is also a great deal if you don’t want the power action for whatever reason or other (it is a bit more lightweight after all).

And while we are talking PowerA, be sure to dive our courage of its new SEGA collaboration featuring a range of Switch and Xbox controllers, cases, and accessories adorned with Sonic designs. Our video of the PowerA Fusion Pro 3 controller is also worth a look too.

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip features:

Charge your phone while you play Xbox and cloud-enabled games on-the-go

Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers

Charge your phone while you play, or between sessions with integrated Power Bank

Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps

Access all ports, speakers, and microphones

Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

