Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

Xbox controllers can get very expensive – just look at the line-up of some of our favorites. For those on a budget, though, PowerA has been a consistent source of more affordable options that go beyond the stock controller. Its latest, the PowerA Fusion Pro 3 is packed with features for the $80 price tag but can it compete with more expensive controllers? Be sure to hit the video to see all of the details.

PowerA Fusion Pro 3: Design

Unlike Razer and Thrustmaster, PowerA didn’t stray too far when it comes to the overall design of the Fusion Pro 3 controller. The shape is very reminiscent of a stock Xbox controller.

On the face is a volume dial that will illuminate when pressed to indicate that the mic from a headset plugged into the 3.5mm port is muted.

Like other Fusion Pro controllers, the face plate is also removable. With that plate off you can swap the thumbsticks for the taller options that are included in the robust hard carry case.

On the back, the controller has four mappable buttons and three-way adjustable triggers.

How’s the comfort?

Because of that familiar stock design, the Fusion Pro 3 feels very familiar and comfortable in my hands. There is a textured finish on the underside that makes it easier to handle when hands get sweaty.

Excellent back buttons

The back buttons on the Fusion Pro controllers have been different in every generation. While a mappable pack was removable in both previous iterations of the controller, the buttons are now built into the body of the Fusion Pro 3 and are not removable.

For me, their placement is near perfect, though. I do have to modify my grip slightly to rest four fingers on all of the buttons but it is only a slight adjustment and I still find the controller to be comfortable.

PowerA Fusion Pro 3: Video

To me, the benefit of having buttons on the back of a controller is only realized when I can rest my fingers on the buttons for a near-instant actuation, which is why I found the placement on the Wolverine V2 Chroma didn’t work well for me – I had to move my fingers to reach the buttons.

Mapping the buttons is simple; just hold the program button on the back until the white LED light on the front of the controller starts to flash. Then, select the button you want to map, the light will blink faster, then finally press the back button you want to map that button to.

PowerA Fusion Pro 3: Triggers

The triggers on the Fusion Pro 3 offers three levels of movement. The full trigger pull is a few mm short of what a stock Xbox controller offers. Moving the trigger lock one step reduces the pull to about a half and the shortest setting brings the trigger pull down to about a quarter of the full length.

Still, if you’re looking for the shortest pulls possible, check out the Scuf Instinct Pro with its hair-like trigger pull setting.

Like a stock controller, PowerA has added rumble to the triggers. This is fun in games like Forza Horizon 5 where you can feel when the tires break loose under the throttle and lock up when braking.

Mediocre face buttons

Some controllers like the Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer go in a different direction with face buttons but the A, B, X, and Y buttons on the Fusion Pro 3 feel very similar to the stock Xbox controller. They sound a bit more muted and the same slightly mushy feel persists. In my use, I had no issues with actuation as I noticed on the Elite 2 Core controller.

Precise thumbsticks

These stock thumbsticks perform well in the online gamepad tester. They snapped back to the lowest level that the app picks up which is a good indicator of zero stick drift. They are also highly sensitive; the smallest of movements show up in the test. I’ve only had the controller for a few weeks, so it’s hard to say how they will hold up over time but out of the box they perform very well.

My only complaint with the sticks is that the rings around the perimeter create a bit of resistance. Coming from the silky-smooth movement of the Thrustmaster Eswap S controller, it was very noticeable when playing FPS games like Battlefield 2042.

PowerA Fusion Pro 3: Stick swap

Out of the box, the Fusion Pro 3 has concave thumbsticks reminiscent of the stock Xbox controller. In the carry case, the Fusion Pro 3 comes with two replaceable thumbsticks that are taller than the stock setup. These taller sticks roughly double the stem height of the thumbstick for those who want a little more precision.

The taller thumbsticks have two different designs – one is the same kind of stock-feeling concave shape while the other is domed with a more aggressive texture. Personally, I found myself using the more stock feeling stick more.

Overall feel

The Fusion Pro 3 performs well and has some great features to it but it can’t shake the feeling that it is a more budget controller when compared to higher-end offerings like the Wolverine V2 Chroma or Eswap S. The bumpers, d-pad, and face buttons are all on the mushy side. The friction on the rings of thumbsticks is noticeable which is unfortunate to feel at this $80 price point.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite those budget-feeling issues, the Fusion Pro 3 performs very well and has plenty of extra features with the four mappable back buttons and trigger stops. I was impressed with how well the sticks performed in the game-pad tester, and I love the positioning of the buttons on the back.

Some aspects of the controller leave more to be desired, but if you’re in the market for a precise controller with excellent back button placement and adjustable triggers, the Fusion Pro 3 is worth a look.

