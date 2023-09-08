WD_BLACK’s officially licensed PS5 1TB SN850 heatsink SSD returns to Amazon low at $90

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $89.99 shipped. Regularly listed at a bloated $240 via Best Buy, this one launched at $180 elsewhere, started 2023 at $140 on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also only the second-time we have seen down this low, delivering a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison, the latest and faster model PS5 SSD from WD_BLACK is still currently on sale at $110 for the 1TB configuration. There are some lower-priced PS5-compatible models out there, but these are the officially-licensed options from WD designed to provide an extra 1TB of internal game storage to your system – the 2TB model is currently selling for $155. Alongside a PlayStation-themed blue LED, the SN850 features speeds up to 7,000MB/s, the built-in heatsink Sony requires to help maintain performance, and the compatible M.2 form-factor. More details below.

An even more affordable solution for PC and PS5 if you don’t mind stepping away from the officially licensed models comes by way of the popular Samsung 980 PRO. This heatsink-equipped model SSD clocks in at the same 7,000MB/s and sells for $80 shipped right now with a 1TB capacity – the 2TB model is currently on sale for $124 as well.

If you’re looking to take the speeds up a notch without getting overly pricey, the Samsung 990 PRO is worth a peek. This one clocks in at 7,450MB/s with an integrated heatsink and is still down at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Now $150 shipped there, all of the details you need on this one while the deal is live are waiting right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.).date transfer rate:7000.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

