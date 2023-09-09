Official Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5/6 D-Buckle and T-Buckle bands hit new lows from $45

Amazon is now offering its first price drops on the new official Samsung Galaxy Watch D-Buckle Hybrid Eco-Leather Band from $59.33 shipped. You’ll find a range of colors in both sizes marked down on Amazon right now – while some are temporarily out of stock, this is a notable chance to lock one in at a discounted rate. Regularly $80 and still fetching as much from Samsung, you’re looking at up to 26% in savings and the lowest we can find. These deals represent the very first on Amazon and, subsequently, new all-time lows there. Featuring a one-click attachment system and Samsung’s higher-end magnetic D-buckle deployant, they deliver something akin to what you would see on many traditional timepieces. You’ll also find an environmentally-conscious construction here using a blend of “FKM and material partially derived from plant-based sources.” Head below for a new low on the T-Buckle model and more.

Amazon is also offering some notable price drops on Samsung’s model for Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 with the more basic and traditional T-Buckle closure from $44.60 shipped. Regularly $60, these models are also now at the lowest price we have tracked since they hit Amazon over the last few months. You’ll find the same combination construction here just with the more basic belt-style T-Buckle closure at the bottom of your wrist.

Or are you a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic user? Be sure to scope out this diver-style bezel protectors Spigen unleashed at $19.

And while we are talking Samsung gear, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 – both of them are now at new Amazon all-time lows. Those deals also join offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ and even more right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch D-Buckle Hybrid Eco-Leather Band features:

Whether you’re attending a business meeting or a workout class, the Hybrid Eco-Leather* Band fits the occasion; Its magnetic D-buckle design provides a secure fit and ensures easy wear and removal. It contains a blend of FKM and material partially derived from plant-based sources, making it both durable and environmentally conscious. Refresh your look in an instant with a stylish new collection of bands for Galaxy Watch6 that release with just one click; Hold down the release button on the Hybrid Eco-Leather Band, remove it and swap it out for another.

