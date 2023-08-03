Add a touch of luxury diver-style to your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with these $19 Spigen bezels

Justin Kahn -
AmazonNewsSamsungSpigen
From $19
Spigen Bezel Diver Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Check out these new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel protectors. The new Galaxy Watch 6 is set to begin shipping next week, pre-order deals are already live, and Spigen is looking to add an extra special touch of horological design to the experience. While I for one don’t normally champion any kind of a case wrapping around the dials of Apple Watches, Galaxy wearables, or otherwise, these new Spigen bezels have caught my eye. Pulling a design directly from what you would see on the bevy traditional dive/sport watches inspired by the world-famous Rolex Submariner (and many others before and after it), it adds a special sort of track to both protect the bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and add a touch of design interest for a whole lot less than most good diver timepieces. Head below for a closer look.

New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic itself features some design elements pioneered by the traditional watch industry for many, many years before the introduction of smart wearables of any kind. It already featured that sort of ridged outer bezel found on non-smart timepieces, but it does lack the numerical markings and forward-orientation triangle marking that have become a hallmark in watch design for many years. And that’s where the new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel attachment comes in. 

Now available on Amazon for both the 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models, the bezel attachment features “a count-up bezel similar to luxury diver watches.”

Designed to protect against scratches a bumps, it is made stainless steel and aluminum to add a “dual-layered construction with a laser-processed black top and grooved edges” along the silver sides and bottom with pricing starting at just $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. 

  • Spigen Bezel Tune 47mm $19
  • Spigen Bezel Tune 47mm $20

More on the Spigen Bezel Tune Designed for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:

  • Premium stainless steel and aluminum ring attaches to your Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm, adding a count-up bezel similar to luxury diver watches
  • Sleek and unique bezel protection against scratches and bumps
  • Dual-layered construction with a laser-processed black top layer and grooved edges on the silver bottom layer
  • Easy to install with double-sided tape, includes an extra set of double-sided tape and removal tool
  • Only compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (2023)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Samsung Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pad & Quill’s American-made leather iPad Pro...
9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2023 – AirPods Pro 2 $199, ...
Sperry End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds ...
TP-Link’s new Kasa multi smart home platform Matt...
ESR launches first 15W multi-device MagSafe charging st...
Crucial’s new X9/10 Pro portable SSDs with up to ...
Anker’s new Nebula Mars 3 4K portable projector s...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Galaxy Truck...
Load more...
Show More Comments