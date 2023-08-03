Add a touch of luxury diver-style to your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with these $19 Spigen bezels

Check out these new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel protectors. The new Galaxy Watch 6 is set to begin shipping next week, pre-order deals are already live, and Spigen is looking to add an extra special touch of horological design to the experience. While I for one don’t normally champion any kind of a case wrapping around the dials of Apple Watches, Galaxy wearables, or otherwise, these new Spigen bezels have caught my eye. Pulling a design directly from what you would see on the bevy traditional dive/sport watches inspired by the world-famous Rolex Submariner (and many others before and after it), it adds a special sort of track to both protect the bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and add a touch of design interest for a whole lot less than most good diver timepieces. Head below for a closer look.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic itself features some design elements pioneered by the traditional watch industry for many, many years before the introduction of smart wearables of any kind. It already featured that sort of ridged outer bezel found on non-smart timepieces, but it does lack the numerical markings and forward-orientation triangle marking that have become a hallmark in watch design for many years. And that’s where the new Spigen Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel attachment comes in.

Now available on Amazon for both the 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models, the bezel attachment features “a count-up bezel similar to luxury diver watches.”

Designed to protect against scratches a bumps, it is made stainless steel and aluminum to add a “dual-layered construction with a laser-processed black top and grooved edges” along the silver sides and bottom with pricing starting at just $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25.

Spigen Bezel Tune 47mm $20

More on the Spigen Bezel Tune Designed for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:

Premium stainless steel and aluminum ring attaches to your Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm, adding a count-up bezel similar to luxury diver watches

Sleek and unique bezel protection against scratches and bumps

Dual-layered construction with a laser-processed black top layer and grooved edges on the silver bottom layer

Easy to install with double-sided tape, includes an extra set of double-sided tape and removal tool

Only compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (2023)

