Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit includes three outdoor HomeKit lights at $271 (Reg. $340)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit for $271.38 shipped. Down from the usual $340 price tag, you’re now looking at $69 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. This is one of the first discounts of the year, and even beats our previous refurbished mention by $9. Expanding your Philips Hue setup to your yard, this Lily kit includes three weather-resistant spotlights. Each lamp is built to withstand the elements and can add some ambient multicolor lighting to your garden or porch – be it to elevate the vibes of your space for fall or add some spooky flare for Halloween. Plus, you’ll find HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable option for getting in on the outdoor Philips Hue action enters in the form of the Calla Ambiance Pathway light. This weather-resistant offering includes everything you need to add a bit of ambiance to your outdoor space, be it the patio or walkway. This one has a more simple design than the spotlights above, and sells for $130 at Amazon.

If you’re looking for something a little more festive, earlier this week we saw Philips Hue restock its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season. On top of just delivering a chance to finally buy these smart string lights after selling out well before December last year, they have been refreshed with new length options as well as an outdoor-ready design. Our announcement coverage breaks down what to expect and details everything you need to know for pre-ordering the re-releases.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!