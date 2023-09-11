Today’s best Android app deals: the Sequence, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, DISTRAINT 2, more

It is now time to gather up today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out today’s discount on Samsung’s new M8 Smart Monitor as well as this deal on TicWatch’s new Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch. As for the apps, highlights include titles like the Sequence, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Quick Arc Launcher, DISTRAINT 2, Deep Space: First Contact, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
- Belga Light – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Quick Arc Launcher FREE (Reg. $3)
- the Sequence $1 (Reg. $2)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1 (Reg. $7.50)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Heal: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Luci – Hack your sleep $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Unit Lab – Universal Converter $1 (Reg. $4)
- Folder Server FREE (Reg. $2)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
- Towaga: Among Shadows $1 (Reg. $3)
- Stomped! $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $1 (Reg. $4)
- This Is the Police 2 $2 (Reg. $8)
- Rebel Cops $3 (Reg. $8)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Getting Over It $2 (Reg. $5)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
the Sequence features:
If you’re a fan of SpaceChem – like games or any of the Zachtronics games then you will most likely love this game.
“the Sequence” is a unique automation puzzle game. Build a sequence using special modules to transfer binary cell. Find solutions to solve 72 levels with simple and complex automation structure. The sandbox is available after completing 32 levels.
Are you ready for a challenge?
