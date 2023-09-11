TicWatch’s new Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch offers multi-day battery for $297.50 (Reg. $350)

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $297.49 shipped. Down from $350, you’re now looking at only the second-ever price cut since launching earlier in the year. It’s $53 off, and landing as a match of the all-time low from earlier this summer, too. As one of the more recent Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, the TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself with at least two full days of battery life per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at what to expect.

On top of just being one of the more full-featured Wear OS smartwatches on the market, it’s also one of the more affordable ones. The TicWatch Pro 5 arrives with an MSRP that’s already as compelling as it gets, with today’s offer going pretty far to further sweeten the pot. But the savings get even more notable compared to the new Galaxy Watch 6 series from Samsung, which start at $300 for a far less capable 40mm wearable.

But for the latest from Samsung that’s actually seeing some of its best discounts yet, be sure to go shop all of the offers in our Android guide this week. We’re still seeing a collection of offers from last week, with the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 now dropping down from $800. You can also unfurl an even larger foldable experience with a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. This new smartphone arrives with a main 7.6-inch screen to go alongside its second-ever discount that is now stacking up to a new all-time low – just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. There’s $300 in savings across a few models, all of which start at $1,500.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is the first to feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 2G RAM and 32G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay and Google Wallet. TicWatch Pro 5 ingeniously integrates a highly efficient Ultra-low-power display on top of a stunning OLED display, This allows you to access critical information for days without a charge.

