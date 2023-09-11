Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Monopoly Sudoku, Worms, Cultist Simulator, more

Monday morning is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining the software offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as well as its official Link Bracelets from $238 and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include Worms Special Edition, Cultist Simulator, Monopoly Sudoku, Gaia Project, Terra Mystica, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mindcell: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Viticulture: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 $40 Amazon low, Wo Long $40, Forspoken $36, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: With Margin: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Monopoly Sudoku features:

Learn Sudoku in minutes with MR. MONOPOLY! It’s not maths, it’s logic, and it’s easier than you think. With in-game hints, you’ll be mastering the techniques and playing your friends and family in no time. Solve the grid in the fastest time to win! It’s the fun brain teaser puzzle you’ll never want to put down!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!