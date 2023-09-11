Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 $40 Amazon low, Wo Long $40, Forspoken $36, more

We are now tracking one of the best deals ever on the Resident Evil 4 remake. Amazon is offering the PS4 version at $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 to deliver a new all-time low there. PS5 and Xbox One gamers will find it down at the same price via Best Buy today as well. These are the lowest prices we can find and among the best we have ever tracked, especially from a big-time retailer. The Resident Evil remakes have, for the most part, been a successful endeavor for Capcom, modernizing some of its most beloved classic titles for current consoles with enhanced visuals and quality of life gameplay tweaks. The RE4 remake “preserves the essence of the original game” while breathing new life into to the experiencewith “realistic visuals and additional narrative depth.” Players engage in “frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.”

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!