Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 $40 Amazon low, Wo Long $40, Forspoken $36, more

We are now tracking one of the best deals ever on the Resident Evil 4 remake. Amazon is offering the PS4 version at $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 to deliver a new all-time low there. PS5 and Xbox One gamers will find it down at the same price via Best Buy today as well. These are the lowest prices we can find and among the best we have ever tracked, especially from a big-time retailer. The Resident Evil remakes have, for the most part, been a successful endeavor for Capcom, modernizing some of its most beloved classic titles for current consoles with enhanced visuals and quality of life gameplay tweaks. The RE4 remake “preserves the essence of the original game” while breathing new life into to the experiencewith “realistic visuals and additional narrative depth.” Players engage in “frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.”
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off
- LEGOm, Castlevania, Mario, Spyro, LEGO 2K Drive, Mega Man, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced $3 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $11 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
