NIU’s new KQi3 MAX electric scooter can hit 23 MPH top speeds at $799 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the new NIU KQi3 MAX Electric Scooter for $799 shipped. Down from its original $999, this 20% discount is the best deal of the year since the scooter launched back in fall 2022. Equipped with a 450W motor and a 608.4Wh lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

If you’re looking for a scooter with similar features at a cheaper rate, Amazon is also offering the NIU KQi2 Electric Scooter for $479, 31% down from $699. Equipped with a smaller 300W motor and 365Wh battery, this scooter can max out at 17.4 MPH with a range of up to 25 miles, and able to handle up to a 15% incline. It comes with the same smart capabilities as the newer model above, and also features the industry’s first upgraded drum brake alongside integrated wiring that prevents the wires from aging, leaking, or more easily being damaged.

If you’re more of an e-bike person, you can also check out our recent coverage of the Jetson Bolt Pro Adult Electric Bike. With its 350W rear wheel motor that is as equally powerful as it is quiet, it can reach speeds up to 15 MPH, and its lithium-ion battery has a range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist.

NIU KQi3 MAX Electric Scooter Features:

NIU KQi3 Max electric kick scooter has a rated 450W Motor that delivers max speeds of up to 23.6 mph and a 25% hill grade climbing ability. The large capacity 608.4Wh lithium battery with regenerative braking powers you to ranges of up to 40 miles. The patented NIU BMS monitors 14+ battery functions, more than other brands. The tires have been upgraded based on KQi3 Pro. Self-healing tires will automatically seal when punctured, preventing flat tires and making your ride worry-free. With the NIU App (Bluetooth Connectivity) and LED display, the KQi3 Max achieves more innovative smart capabilities, allowing you to lock your NIU electric kick scooter for peace of mind, check your riding statistics or even customize your speed and cruise control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!