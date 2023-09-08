Cruise up to 30 miles on the Jetson Bolt Pro e-bike at new all-time low of $385 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Pro Adult Electric Bike for $384.99 shipped. Down from $500, this 23% discount gives you $115 in savings and comes in $15 under our previous mention for a new all-time low. This e-bike is an excellent option for your commuter needs, getting you where you need to be with its 350W rear wheel motor that is as equally powerful as it is quiet. It can reach speeds up to 15 MPH, and its lithium-ion battery has a range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist. It also features collapsible handlebars, a built-in carrying handle, and a lightweight aluminum alloy frame for easy portability when you’re done riding.

If you’re looking for a commuting option with far more mileage than the above e-bike, Amazon is also offering a 33% discount on the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $1,000. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off.

You can also check out our recent launch coverage of the all new Scorpion X2 e-bike, a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion, with a 1,000W RetroBlade motor in a moped-style design featuring a 15.6Ah battery that reaches top speeds of 28 MPH and has up to 55 miles of range.

Jetson Bolt Pro Adult Electric Bike Features:

350-Watt Rear Wheel Motor: Zip around town in style with a powerful yet quiet motor.

Pedal Assist: Riders can easily keep a steady momentum with a range of up to 15 Miles, 30 Miles with Pedal Assist.

LED headlight and rear light: Enjoy increased visibility and added safety.

On the Go: A built-in carrying handle and lightweight aluminum alloy frame for easy portability. Adventure is at your fingertips, with twist throttle acceleration.

Cruise Control: For when you want to sit back and enjoy the view

LED Display: Your bike’s battery life can be seen in one quick glance.

