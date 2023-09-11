SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL magnetic gaming keyboard with OLED display now $140 ($50 off)

Amazon is now the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is a solid 26% or $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest we have seen it go for since it released on Amazon in late 2022. This offer comes in at $10 under our previous mention from last month and well below the $250 you’ll pay for the wireless edition. The Apex Pro features “stupidly fast” OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable HyperMagnetic switches that come with “11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards.” There are 40 levels of per-key actuation alongside the ability to program “two different actions to the same key, such as walking with a light touch or sprinting with a deep press.” Full on RGB lighting joins the onboard OLED display, an aluminum top-plate build, and the “esports-ready TKL form factor.” More details below.

Update: Amazon is now offering the original SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard for $109.99. Down from its $170 going rate, this model is now landing at the second-best price to date. At $30 less than the peripheral on sale above, you’ll find much of the same feature set – just with a heavier build and an extra USB passthrough port for plugging in mice and other gear.

If you don’t mind going for a previous-generation Razer keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% is another compact model worth taking a look at. This one is currently on sale at Amazon for $90 shipped, down from the regular $120 or more.

For something more whimsical but equally as capable, check out the ongoing price drops on Logitech’s Aurora Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This one includes all of the usual fixings alongside per-key RGB action and that sweet cloud-like wrist rest. Get a closer look right here while it’s still on sale and swing by our review for more details.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard features:

OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches. 20x faster actuation, 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards. Eradicate latency arising from the physical movement of the switch through dynamic activation and deactivation of keys based on travel distance rather than a fixed point in the key travel…40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm) – set WASD for light, ultra-fast movements and set ability keys to deep presses to avoid accidentally triggering specials.

