Play 4TB of games directly from WD_BLACK’s SN850P PS5 SSD down at $310 (Matching low)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive at $309.99 shipped. While still $350 from Amazon at the time of writing, it could get price matched at any moment. This one launched at $530 via Amazon when it released in June and now carries a regular $350 price tag directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal clocks in at over $50 below the Prime Day offer to match the Amazon all-time low as well. You’re looking at the brand’s latest officially licensed solution, complete with the PlayStation logo right on the body. It can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and the compatible M.2 form-factor optimized for use directly inside your Sony console. And let’s face it, at this point in the console cycle most folks need some serious storage capacity especially with the busy holiday season on the horizon. “Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you don’t need that kind of capacity, we are still tracking a solid deal on the 1TB variant via Amazon at $110 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked there and another great way to upgrade your Sony console with an officially licensed drive.

If the 2TB capacity hits the sweet spot for you, scope out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Samsung’s 990 PRO model at $150 shipped. This heatsink-equipped drive works with PC and PS5 setups while clocking in at a faster rate than the aforementioned models at 7,450MB/s with PCIe 4.0 architecture and an M.2 form-factor.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

