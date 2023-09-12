Drop Amazon’s smart Echo Glow lamp on the nightstand at just $13 today (Refurb. Orig. $30)

This week Woot has kicked off a Random Tech Stuff sale loaded with speakers, audio gear, chargers, and much more. One standout has Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamp on sale for $12.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. Regularly $30 in new condition via Amazon, this is 57% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in to match our previous mention on a refurbished unit for the lowest of the year. With the ability to pair with any compatible Alexa device, this smart lamp offers voice-controlled multi-color lighting and brightness adjustments alongside a host of smart features for the kids. The color-charging timer delivers a “visual reminder that can help with waking up, cooking, or setting routines” alongside the Rainbow timer to “help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

At just $13, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable and as intelligent for the kids’ nightstand or otherwise, specially from a trustworthy brand. You will find some nightlight-like options for less right here, but nothing quite like the Echo Glow.

Check out the first deal on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit light with Thread as well as the now re-stocked Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights before you dive into our smart home hub. We are also still tracking some all-time lows on Govee’s latest updated strip lights with voice-command action, both color and white lighting, music-syncing, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon Echo Glow features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

