Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones double down on bass at $199 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $199 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save, the price today drops from its usual $230 price tag. It’s down $31 and matching the all-time low as only the third-ever discount. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

While these won’t deliver the same bass-heavy performance, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are very much worth considering as an alternative. I’ve used both pairs of headphones myself, and still have a lot of positive things to say about Anker’s latest flagship cans. The $130 price tag is only made better by active noise cancellation, the same 50 hours of playback as found above, and LDAC hi-res audio support. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

For something even more affordable, we just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Space One Headphones. These new releases just launched last month, and deliver notably improved ANC over the Space Q45 we just mentioned. While that more expensive pair will still sound better as we learned in our testing, the newer counterparts block out even more sound and sell for just $100.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones features:

Have you ever wanted to really feel the bass? Crusher tech rattles your skull with the latest technology to feel the bass. Boost your bass with the bass slider or slide down and chill out with some mellow tunes. The Crusher analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU. You’ll do a quick test and the Crusher will be tuned to you. We have introduced a new level of comfort to the Crusher range and created our most comfortable headphone

