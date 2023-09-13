Eve’s new Door and Window sensor with Matter now down to $42.50 (Reg. $50), OG model at $32

Amazon is now offering the new Eve Door and Window Sensor with Matter for $42.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re now looking at only the third discount to date. This comes within $2.50 of the all-time low from back in July, and is otherwise matching the best price cut around. Updated with Thread and Matter connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

If you can live without the Matter and Thread support, the original model is also getting in on the savings. Providing much of the same features for automating your setup, the original Door and Window sensor now clocks in at $31.95. Down from $40, this $8 discount comes within $2 of our previous mention and is the second-best price of the year. It’ll integrate with HomeKit just the same, but relies on Bluetooth to make the connection to your iPhone or HomeKit hub.

Today’s Eve price cuts are joined by everything else we have in our smart home guide. A particular highlight has the brand’s new Flare portable HomeKit light with Thread going on sale for the first time. Now marked down at Amazon to $85, you can bring home a more eye-catching smart home device for lower than ever before.

Eve Door and Window sensor features:

See the current open/closed state at a glance. Create automations to control other connected devices in your home whenever doors or windows are opened or closed (available on selected platforms). Review time and duration statistics to make smarter choices in the Eve app for iOS. Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly monitor your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms. Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home.

