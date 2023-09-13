Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone now up to $100 off with unlocked models at $350

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Android smartphone in black and purple down at $349.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $100 in savings on the unlocked 128GB model here. This model is currently selling for $375 directly from Samsung and is now matching our previous mention for the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. This is also the same price we tracked over Prime Day this year. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

It might not be one of Samsung’s flagship models, but the Galaxy A54 5G delivers a notable handset experience for less. It is centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display with front and back Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Exynos 1380 chip. The 5,000mAh battery is joined by a 50MP and 12MP Ultra-Wide camera setup around back with a 32MP shooter on the front side.

If it’s Samsung’s latest foldables you’re after, we are still tracking solid price drops with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 both still down at Amazon all-time low pricing. Then head over to our Samsung hub for deals from the brand including its Frame 4K TVs, Galaxy Watch wearables, and the new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2, just to name a few.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running.

