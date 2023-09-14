Annual Vitamix Days sale offers up to 50% off its pro blenders from $170 for limited time

The annual Vitamix Days sale is now live, giving folks a chance to score one of its pro-grade blenders with a lengthy warranty at up to 50% off. We are tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on a range of its blending solutions from starter home chef variants right up to the high-end models with deals starting from $170 shipped via the official site. Many of the blenders come with up to 10-year warranties to protect your investment – even the more entry-level certified reconditioned models comes with 3-year warranties. Also part of the sale, any order over over $299.95 will receive a FREE Shaker Bottle and a Silicone Blender Spatula. Head below for a closer look at the discounts.

Annual Vitamix Days sale up to 50% off

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best kitchen and cooking upgrade deals including this 50% price drop on Ninja’s Mini Air Fryer at $40 shipped and Elite Gourmet’s immersion deep fryer at $60.

Vitamix Explorian blender:

With three automatic program settings and the power, performance, and durability Vitamix is known for, you’ll be blending your favorite drinks, meals, and snacks for years to come…3 program settings for Smoothies, Hot Soup and Frozen Desserts to ensure walk-away convenience and consistent results. The 64-ounce Low-Profile container allows for large capacity blends while still fitting under kitchen cabinets. With Vitamix, you’re in control—adjust the speed at any time during the blend to achieve a variety of textures, from silky smoothies to chunky salsa.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!