Save 50% on CORSAIR’s HS65 corded gaming headset at new all-time low for $40

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS65 Corded Surround Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. With a price bouncing between $50 and $80 most of the year, with occasional drops to $45, this 50% discount comes in just $4 above the current going used rate. It also sits $10 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low. Equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that support the Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, this headset enables a multi-channel audio experience to put you right in the middle of all the action. It will also support Sony Tempest 3D when gaming on your PlayStation 5. It features SonarWorks’ SoundID technology integrated into CORSAIR iCUE software, giving you a customizable audio profile to fit your unique preferences. Be sure to check out our original launch coverage to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering a 63% discount on the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for $30. Built with a lightweight construction that has been optimized for gamers with smaller head sizes, this headset sports LIGHTSPEED wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity providing far more freedom of play on your PC, smartphones, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to its 40mm drivers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic, you’ll receive a carefully balanced, high fidelity audio experience for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It even offers an optional max volume limiter at less than 85 decibels that can be activated to protect your eardrums during extended use.

And if you’re thinking you might want something a little more bolder and bigger, you can also check out our past coverage of the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset. It offers up to 20+ hours of battery life and up to 15 meters of 2.4GHz wireless range, and features X 2.0 7.1 surround sound channel with object-based surround sound for better positional and distance awareness of objects in-game.

Corsair HS65 Surround Gaming Headset Features:

Hours of Comfortable Gaming: Leatherette memory foam ear cups with soft fabric, a mesh grill ear cup design, and an adjustable headband with aluminum-reinforced construction provide lightweight comfort just 282g.Specific uses for product : Gaming

Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield, plus support for Sony Tempest 3D audio on PS5.

Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac: The included USB adapter enables a multi-channel audio experience, putting you right in the middle of your game.

SonarWorks SoundID Technology: For customized sound control that tailors your headset settings to your personal audio tastes on PC and Mac.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Play on PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via a 3.5mm connector.

