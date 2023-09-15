Today’s best Android app deals: REDDEN, DEEMO Reborn, Backflip Madness, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready for you down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are still tracking all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables alongside this deal on the OnePlus 10T and these offers on the Samsung Galaxy S9/+ with $100 Amazon gift cards attached. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, REDDEN, PEG, Backflip Madness, KNIGHTS, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

REDDEN features:

It’s nearing closing time at the thrift shop “One Hundred Denarii“. The exhausted store owner locks up after the last customer leaves, and yet chatter is heard in this supposedly empty store. Jo, the cutting board was once an arrow,
Frying pan Bi, a recycled kunai, and Cal, the knife, with the same iron ore as a bullet. The amazing stories of these everyday tools are about to unfold.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NutriChef’s smokeless electric grill sees 19% dis...
Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with $384 dis...
Rad Power takes $250 off cargo e-bikes, electric mini w...
Caudabe’s ShockLite iPhone 15 cases with FREE Act...
Best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15: Twelve Sou...
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart electric toothbrush...
Upgrade to Matter-supported HomeKit color smart bulbs a...
Upgrade your charging setup with Case-Mate’s wire...
Load more...
Show More Comments