Today’s best Android app deals: REDDEN, DEEMO Reborn, Backflip Madness, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready for you down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are still tracking all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables alongside this deal on the OnePlus 10T and these offers on the Samsung Galaxy S9/+ with $100 Amazon gift cards attached. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, REDDEN, PEG, Backflip Madness, KNIGHTS, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

REDDEN features:

It’s nearing closing time at the thrift shop “One Hundred Denarii“. The exhausted store owner locks up after the last customer leaves, and yet chatter is heard in this supposedly empty store. Jo, the cutting board was once an arrow,

Frying pan Bi, a recycled kunai, and Cal, the knife, with the same iron ore as a bullet. The amazing stories of these everyday tools are about to unfold.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!