Archive your Xbox One library on WD_BLACK’s 5TB P10 Game Drives at $110 ($22/TB)

Justin Kahn -
WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is currently matched as part of its Deals of the Day, this model has been fetching between $115 and $140 this year at Amazon. It is now matching our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked there. A more economical choice to bring a serious amount of game storage to your Xbox setup than the SSD counterparts, just 2TB of the newer P40 model will run you $160 on Amazon – that’s $80/TB compared to the $22/TB you’re paying with today’s deal. This model is compatible with previous-generation and Series S|X consoles (the multi-platform model is at the same price right now too), expanding your at-home and on-the-go game library storage significantly. You won’t be able to efficiently run games directly from the drive on current-gen, but it can be a great way to free up space on your internal storage as well as making for a notable archive device for your Xbox One games. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

If you are after some faster portable SSD storage though, we are tracking some standout deals this weekend to browse through below:

And then swing by this landing page for the rest of this weekend’s best storage deals including Samsung’s brand new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD cards from $17 to high-speed internal SSDs and more. 

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive features: 

  • Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles. (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, capacity, formatting, other programs, and factors.)
  • 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included with purchase (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)
  • Works with Xbox Series X/S (store and play Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox series S games.)
  • Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.

