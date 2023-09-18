Today’s best Android app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, The Past Within, Little Misfortune, more

Super Onion Boy 2 Android

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Joining today’s Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair as well as lows on the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Past Within, Little Misfortune, Super Onion Boy 2, Rusty Lake Paradise, Rusty Lake Hotel, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Defeat enemies on the way with the help of superpowers and epic transformations, collect coins and stars to earn extra lives, find chests with magic potions and defeat all the terrible bosses until you reach the final boss. After saving a princess from the clutches of a terrible monster, the Onion Boy wakes up in the forest and is not sure if everything was real or just a dream, he decides to go to the place where he saved her, but something unexpected happens…

