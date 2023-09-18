Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $70 (Reg. $100), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Reg. $100 $70

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC Earbuds for $69.99 shipped. Down from $100 in four different designs, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save. The 30% discount is matching our previous mention from earlier in the summer as the all-time low, marking only the second time it had dropped this low. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. We fully explore that and how today’s 30% stack up below the fold.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts.

Should some of those higher-end features on the new Elite 4 not be worth the added price – even with the savings attached – the Jabra Elite 3 are worth a look. Also getting in on the savings today, these earbuds arrive as the previous-generation version of the earbuds we just talked about and sell for an even more affordable $48.84 price tag. Down from $80, you’re now looking at the best price of the year at 38% off.

But if you just want to go with the latest from Jabra no matter the cost, we just saw the brand debut a pair of new releases. To close out last month, Jabra just debuted the new Elite 10 ANC earbuds which deliver the usual form-factor with some higher-end additions like Dolby Atmos playback. There’s also the more fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active, both of which we just reviewed.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds:

Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds instantly connect to iOS, Android with Fast Pair, or PC with Swift Pair (OS 6.0 or higher). Small, compact design and a comfortable, ergonomic fit that stays securely in place all day long. Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Elite 4, block background noise, or switch to HearThrough technology so you can hear your surroundings. 4-microphones ensure crystal-clear calls anywhere.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Jabra

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best Android app deals: Super Onion Boy 2...
SHARGE’s transparent STORM power banks start at $...
Experience almighty audio with SteelSeries’ Arcti...
Greenworks 8-inch electric pole saw hits $150, Schwinn ...
Tested: Hands-on with Samsung’s brand new flagship 20...
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200 ahead ...
Synology’s new DS723+ 2-bay NAS on sale for only ...
Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw falls to s...
Load more...
Show More Comments