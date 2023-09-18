Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $70 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC Earbuds for $69.99 shipped. Down from $100 in four different designs, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save. The 30% discount is matching our previous mention from earlier in the summer as the all-time low, marking only the second time it had dropped this low. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. We fully explore that and how today’s 30% stack up below the fold.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts.

Should some of those higher-end features on the new Elite 4 not be worth the added price – even with the savings attached – the Jabra Elite 3 are worth a look. Also getting in on the savings today, these earbuds arrive as the previous-generation version of the earbuds we just talked about and sell for an even more affordable $48.84 price tag. Down from $80, you’re now looking at the best price of the year at 38% off.

But if you just want to go with the latest from Jabra no matter the cost, we just saw the brand debut a pair of new releases. To close out last month, Jabra just debuted the new Elite 10 ANC earbuds which deliver the usual form-factor with some higher-end additions like Dolby Atmos playback. There’s also the more fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active, both of which we just reviewed.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds:

Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds instantly connect to iOS, Android with Fast Pair, or PC with Swift Pair (OS 6.0 or higher). Small, compact design and a comfortable, ergonomic fit that stays securely in place all day long. Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Elite 4, block background noise, or switch to HearThrough technology so you can hear your surroundings. 4-microphones ensure crystal-clear calls anywhere.

