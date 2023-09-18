Bose’s wireless noise cancelling Headphones 700 now start from $229 shipped (Reg. $379)

After the reveal of the brand new QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Amazon has now dropped the Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones down to $299 shipped. Regularly $379, this is a solid $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find on a new unit (refurbished deals below). Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. While they might not be the latest from Bose, but they also come in $129 less that the new QuietComfort Ultra set. They also still deliver a compelling ANC experience (11 levels of active noise cancelling) with a wireless form-factor as well as “lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level.” A built-in microphone joins support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands alongside 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge. Head below for more deals and details.

Just keep in mind, joining the solid offer on a new set of 700 headphones above, you can score a pair directly from Bose in refurbished condition for $229 shipped. That’s $40 under our previous mention on a refurbished set and the lowest we can find overall. Bose also runs a world-class refurbishment program, delivering the same warranty as a new set:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Then dive into our review of the audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones as well as Anker’s new Space One Headphones with drastically improved ANC for some additional options.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions…Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level…A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls…With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!