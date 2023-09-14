Bose doubles down on immersive listening with new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds

Bose is back today with a new pair of headphones. Actually, make that a new pair of earbuds, too. The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra series debuts as two different takes on the brand’s flagship listening experience, bringing a heavy focus on more immersive audio and even better active noise cancellation. Both the new headphones and earbuds are available for pre-order, too.

Bose debuts new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds

First up, the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones debut as a replacement for the beloved Headphones 700. The big feature this time around is what the company calls Bose Immersive Audio – a technology that goes beyond what typical spatial audio delivers and creates an even wider soundstage – at least if Bose is to be believed.

There is a new onboard chip to thank for the experience, which is developed in-house from Bose with the company’s own proprietary digital signal processing software. That not only enables a more immersive listening experience but also helps deliver the best-in-class active noise cancellation and new CustomTune audio calibration.

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones also arrive with physical controls on the side of the refreshed design. There’s a capacitive touch strip on the right-hand side to go alongside power and pairing buttons, with a USB-C charging port and 2.5 mm headphone jack on the other side. You can also expect to get 24 hours of battery life on a single charge when you turn off the Bose Immersive Audio feature, whereas that listening length drops to 18 hours with the tech turned on.

Alongside the over-ear headphones, the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are also hitting the scene. These pack the same signature feature of Bose Immersive Audio but in a true wireless form factor. There’s much of the same CustomTune sound calibration technology as you’ll find on the over-ear headphones, with some refreshed touch controls and even an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

These arrive to replace the popular QC Earbuds II, which were revealed just last year and have a very similar form factor. Battery life clocks in at six hours per charge and then drops down to four hours with Immersive Audio turned on. The charging case also now includes Qi support to go alongside USB-C charging.

Pre-order the latest from Bose

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are going to be shipping later this year, in October. Pre-orders are now live on each set, with the headphones arriving at $429 and their true wireless siblings at $299. Both come in a black colorway as well as a white smoke design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!