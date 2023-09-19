Today’s best Android app deals: My Child Lebensborn, Dream Town Island, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of the Google Play store. Just be sure to also check out this deal on Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank and the price drop we featured this morning on OnePlus Pad with a companion magnetic keyboard down at $480 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Cartoon Craft, Dream Town Island, My Child Lebensborn, Wilderless, Cartogram, and more. Head below for a complete look. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

My Child Lebensborn features:

You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory.

Discover their past and support them in the present. You must balance your time and resources to provide for your child. You will find answers to the hard questions; about their history, the hatred, bullying and the passing of blame.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s USB-C AV Multiport Adapter works with iPh...
Sony’s PS5/PC INZONE H9 wireless ANC headset drop...
Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug works with HomeKit right out...
Best Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order bonuses: FREE a...
Logitech’s new G Yeti GX gaming microphone debuts...
Razor’s C45 electric scooter hits 20 MPH top seeds wi...
Greenworks’ 40V 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier ends ...
Satechi’s new MagSafe Wallet doubles as a stand and h...
Load more...
Show More Comments