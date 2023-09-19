Today’s best Android app deals: My Child Lebensborn, Dream Town Island, and more

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of the Google Play store. Just be sure to also check out this deal on Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank and the price drop we featured this morning on OnePlus Pad with a companion magnetic keyboard down at $480 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Cartoon Craft, Dream Town Island, My Child Lebensborn, Wilderless, Cartogram, and more. Head below for a complete look.
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Ramka – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Word Cage PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $2)
- My Child Lebensborn $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dream Town Island $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3 (Reg. $5)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Wilderless $3 (Reg. $5)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Pix Material You Light/Dark $1 (Reg. $2)
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Past Within $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Rusty Lake Paradise $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Super Shortcuts; Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- No More Buttons $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Sticker Pack – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory.
Discover their past and support them in the present. You must balance your time and resources to provide for your child. You will find answers to the hard questions; about their history, the hatred, bullying and the passing of blame.
