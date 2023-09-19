Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank with 140W USB-C sees 33% discount down to $100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, you’re looking at a 33% discount and the best price of the year. This is matching the 2023 low for the first time since back in July, and as one of the first times this year it has dropped this low. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The PowerCore 24K does arrive as the brand’s now previous-generation charging experience after seeing the new Prime series hit the scene earlier in the summer. These new models clearly use the form-factor as a blueprint and iterate with a few adjustments and more form-factors, but also with a new magnetic charging dock that makes refueling the larger internal batteries even easier. We break down what’s new and go over the launch discounts in our coverage from last month.

If you’re looking for discounts on all-new gear to pair with your upcoming iPhone 15, we’re also tracking some of the first chances to save on Anker’s new Nano accessories. These clock in across several different form-factors, including power banks, wall chargers, and more – but all of them start from $11 and sport USB-C as the star of the show.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!