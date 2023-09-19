New low hits Kensington’s dual monitor Thunderbolt 4 dock at $200.50 (Reg. $290)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $200.56 shipped. Regularly $290, this certified by Microsoft dock is nearly $90 off the going rate and sitting at the best we can find. Today’s deal is also well below our previous $315 mention and is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The 90W Power Delivery action is joined by an 11-port setup with three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports (all capable of data, video, and audio), an SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), four USB-A ports (one 5V/1.5A charging port and three Gen2 10Gb/s ports), Gigabit Ethernet, and one audio combo jack. If you are using the Thunderbolt ports for monitors, it supports two displays at 4K 60Hz or one at 8K 30Hz. More details below.

If today’s Kensington option is overkill for your needs, dive into this morning’s UGREEN roundup. The brand delivers some notable and particularly affordable options across the hub and charging gear space with select models now even less expensive. You’ll find a series of USB-C hubs and docking stations marked down by up to 38% and deals starting from $29 shipped right here.

Then swing by our Mac accessories hub for more ways bolster your setup. There are deals and new product releases waiting for you there including everything from charging gear and speakers to portable storage devices and Native Union laptop sleeves at up to 25% off.

Kensington SD5750T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features:

Certified by Microsoft under their Designed for Surface certification process; we worked directly with Microsoft to provide professional-level connectivity and functionality for your Surface Pro 8, 9 and Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop Studio

Provides your Surface with dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz

Connect your Surface to one of the Thunderbolt 4 ports (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using one or two of the Thunderbolt 4 ports (usb-c to hdmi or usb-c to DisplayPort adapter or cable not included); unused Thunderbolt ports can connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to five in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps

180 Watt Power Supply delivers 90W power to charge your Surface; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 (A and C) and USB 2 peripherals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!