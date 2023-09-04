Native Union MacBook sleeves 25% off: Stow Lite magnetic $60 or water-repellant zippered $30

We are now tracking some solid price drops on Native Union MacBook sleeves via Amazon starting with the Stow Slim. You’ll find the 13-inch model as well as the 15-inch variant for your new MacBook Air and larger MacBooks at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Both sizes are now at new Amazon all-time lows as well. They are designed to shield against “wear and tear with a resistant” textile exterior and soft-quilted interior alongside a coated canvas finish for an extra layer of protection. A magnetic closure and subtle branding are joined by a bonus external pocket for additional accessories and documents. This model also landed in our roundup of the best sleeves and cases for Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air release. Head below for more details and deals on the brand’s zippered model.

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is also offering its 13- and 16-inch zippered Stow Lite MacBook sleeve down at $29.99 shipped in various colorways. This is 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in at a match of our previous mention at within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low as well. These sleeves are described as a “minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry” for 13- and 16-inch MacBooks made from a form-fitting coated canvas fabric with genuine leather accents. The water-repellent zipper in place of the magnetic closure and exterior pocket found above is the real difference between the two.

Then check out the new Aer City MacBook Tote bag as well as the brand’s Apple notebook-ready Travel Pack 3 we reviewed recently. But if you’re after a new macBook all together, our Apple deal hub is the place to find all of the best discounts live for Labor Day 2023 across the entire lineup of current-generation machines.

Native Union Stow Lite features:

Constructed mirroring the techniques used to craft leather goods, STOW embodies our attention to detail and utmost quality…Designed for MacBook Air 15″ (2023), MacBook Pro 16” and MacBook Pro 15” (2016-2019). NOT COMPATIBLE WITH: MacBook Pro 16” (2021)…Considered and minimal for on-the-go style. An easy access magnetic closure adds thoughtful detail to its slim design for a carry you won’t want to hide away…Thoughtfully built for convenience. Get even quicker access to essentials from the external pocket.

