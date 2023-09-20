Today’s best iOS game and app deals: About Love and Hate, Laid-Back Camp, and more

We are now half way through the work week and ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s deal on Apple Watch Ultra, we are also tracking offers on Apple’s USB-C AV Multiport Adapter and the all-new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Cytus II, SARKWO, Monopoly Sudoku, About Love and Hate, Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, Laid-Back Camp, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $9.50 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Airports: $4 (Reg. $9)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Code Drawer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Current – Text Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Travelers: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleeping Stones (Story): $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

About Love and Hate features:

Black Pants Studio is happy to present the 2.0 update for About Love, Hate & the other ones – a complete remaster for modern iPhones and iPads! Slip into the role of Love and Hate in this fun and challenging puzzle game. Help the cute main characters to get back to their beloved hill. Master all of the 70 levels, encounter diverse other ones and find out how they respond to Love and Hate.

