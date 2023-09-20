Today’s best game deals: eShop up to 50% off Mana series, Final Fantasy, and much more

Alongside the now live Xbox TGS sale, Nintendo’s eShop is running a Tokyo Game Show sale of its own with a range of notable price drops on Square Enix titles. You’ll find everything from classic Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles as well as the Mana series. Regularly up to $50 apiece, this is a great time to bring the entire series to your Switch including Legend of Mana down at $14.99, Trials of Mana at $24.99, and the Collection of Mana loaded with classic versions of the entire series at $19.99. You’re looking at up to 50% off here and the best prices we can find. The Mana games are among some of the most beloved classic RPGs dating right back to the GameBoy and SNES days. They deliver a sort of more action-oriented experience, as opposed to the turn-based combat of the retro Final Fantasy games and are must plays for vintage gamer fans if you ask me. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

