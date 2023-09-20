Today’s best game deals: eShop up to 50% off Mana series, Final Fantasy, and much more

Alongside the now live Xbox TGS sale, Nintendo’s eShop is running a Tokyo Game Show sale of its own with a range of notable price drops on Square Enix titles. You’ll find everything from classic Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles as well as the Mana series. Regularly up to $50 apiece, this is a great time to bring the entire series to your Switch including Legend of Mana down at $14.99, Trials of Mana at $24.99, and the Collection of Mana loaded with classic versions of the entire series at $19.99. You’re looking at up to 50% off here and the best prices we can find. The Mana games are among some of the most beloved classic RPGs dating right back to the GameBoy and SNES days. They deliver a sort of more action-oriented experience, as opposed to the turn-based combat of the retro Final Fantasy games and are must plays for vintage gamer fans if you ask me. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $32 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- EARTHLOCKeShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Illusion Island $32.50 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show digital sale up to 75% off
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $25 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
