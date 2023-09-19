Apple’s USB-C AV Multiport Adapter works with iPhone 15, drops to new $59.50 low, more

One of the fun tidbits in Apple’s switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series is that the brand’s existing adapters, like its USB-C AV Multiport one, work with the new handset. That makes the Amazon discount that just went live on the first-party accessory even more exciting, with the dongle dropping down to $59.49 shipped. Typically fetching $69, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and one of the first discounts of the year. This is the first chance to save since back in March, and arrives at $1 under previous mentions. Head below for more.

Apple’s official USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter was originally designed for Macs and iPads, but now is also compatible with iPhone 15. Turning the single USB-C connector into three different ports, there’s an HDMI slot that lets you play videos, see photos, and take advantage of a TV or monitor. It can support 4K displays at 60Hz, and will default to mirroring whatever is on your iPhone unless the app supports a second-screen experience. The adapter also has a USB-C port for charging passthrough.

Also on sale, the Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader is dropping down to $33.99 at Amazon. This accessory normally sells for $39, and is now also dropping down to the best price of the year. It’s a rare chance to save in the first place, too, marking the first offer since back in January. This adapter lets you pull photos off an SD card.

Apple USB-C AV Multiport Adapter features:

The USB-C digital AV multiport adapter lets you connect your USB-C enabled Mac or iPad to an HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable. This adapter allows you to mirror your Mac Display to your HDMI-enabled TV or display. Simply connect the adapter to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port on your Mac or select iPad model and then to your TV or projector via an HDMI cable (sold separately). Use the standard USB port to connect devices such as your flash drive or camera or a USB cable for syncing and charging your iOS devices.

