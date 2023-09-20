Neatly hang your cans on this magnetic Lamicall headphone clip at just $8 Prime shipped

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12, it actually sells for closer $10 on Amazon and is now a solid 20% off the going rate. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a simple, affordable, and minimalist way to neatly stow your headphones. It folds down from its magnetic clasp to provide a nice place to hang your cans, or other smaller accessories, and can be attached to just about any vertical surface that is “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” including the sides of cabinets, desks, shelves, and more. Additional details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable from a brand we feature as often as Lamicall for less than $8 Prime shipped. There are some other headphone hanger options on Amazon for a touch under $8 right here, but not much with the fold-down magnetic action like this.

In the under-desk category, this $10 model is the one I have been using without fail for years now (hands-on review right here), so it is worth a look if you specifically want something hidden away under your table top.

Then swing by our headphones hub for the latest deals and new releases in the category including the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount features:

Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Great for space-saving. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset from slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

