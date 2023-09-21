Amazon’s regularly up to $380 smart 4-Series 4K TV with Alexa is now down at $260 shipped

Just 24 hours after the unveil of its brand new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems, updated smart glasses, faster and lighter new Fire HD 10 tablet, and Echo Show 8, Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on its 55-inch 4-Series Smart 4K Fire TV. Regularly closer to $380 and sometimes as much as $520, you can now score this model for $259.99 shipped. Among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, this is as much as $60 under the previous deal prices and the best we can find. If you’re in the market for an affordable 55-inch 4K display, today’s deal is worth a closer look. While it is a no-frills option, it is also quite an affordable price for a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, and four HDMI inputs. It also has built-in Alexa access for leveraging voice commands to “find, launch, and control your content, or check the weather, sports scores, and more.” Head below for more details.

To further highlight how notable the price above is, it will cost you more to score the 43-inch 4-Series model right now. But if you’re just looking for a super casual option, perhaps for the kitchen or office, something like the entry-level 2-Series options are worth consideration too. You can land one of these on sale starting from $130 shipped, which is matching the lowest we have ever tracked since release back in April.

We are also still seeing the best prices yet on the 2023 model Hisense mini-LED Google TVs if you would prefer to take that route. These models will cost you a bit more, but they are also far more high-tech with AirPlay 2 support alongside up to 144Hz panels and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The deals start from $448 and everything is detailed for you right here.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control your content, or check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.

Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

